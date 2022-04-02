Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named point guard of the year by two organizations Friday.

The Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year is awarded by the Hoops Hall of Fame and and the Dawn Staley Point Guard of the Year is given out by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.

Clark took home both.

The Nancy Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball and is given annually to a player “who exhibits the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.”

The Dawn Staley Award is given to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the country, “a player who exemplifies the skills that Dawn possessed during her career — ball handling, scoring, ability to distribute the basketball and will to win.”

Clark is the first player to win the Staley award in back-to-back seasons.

Clark led the nation in points per game (27.0), assists per game (8.0), total assists (257), total points (863), free throws made (200), triple doubles (5) and 30-point games (11). Clark is the only women’s basketball player to lead the country in both assists per game and points per game in a single season.

Clark also registered five triple-doubles this season for the Hawkeyes.

Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament MVP. She is a 2021-22 first team AP All-American, USBWA All-American and first team CoSIDA Academic All-American.