Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Keegan Murray were named John R. Wooden Award finalists by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Wednesday.

The announcement continues a trend for the Hawkeyes: Megan Gustafson was a finalist in 2019, as was Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021, winning the award last year.

Standing in Clark’s way are South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, while Murray will contend with Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Clark is the only women’s basketball player to lead the country in both points per game (27.0) and assists per game (8.0) in a single season.

Murray is only the second player in Division I history (after Kevin Durant in 2007) to score more than 800 points, block 60 shots and hit 60 3-pointers in a single season.

Created in 1976 and extended to women’s basketball in 2004, the John R. Wooden Award Program recognizes the Division I Basketball Most Outstanding Player and includes an education element: Players must be making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.