The New York Giants drafted Iowa defensive back Dane Belton in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 114th overall pick on Saturday.

Belton, an All-Big Ten first team selection, was among the best in the nation with five interceptions in 2021.

He also had seven pass breakups and 46 tackles last season.

In a message to fans on the Giants’ Twitter account, Belton said, “I can’t wait to get up to New York, get to work, be a part of this great organization and y’all going to get all of me. I promise that.”

CBS Sports graded the pick a B-, saying Belton “wins with being very assignment sound” and has “legitimate versatility without a liability nor a specialty to his game.”