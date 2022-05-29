Michigan’s Willie Weiss was ejected for using a foreign substance umpires found in his glove, but the Wolverines rolled to a 13-1 win over Iowa in seven innings at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.

Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and Michigan pitchers held the Hawkeyes to five hits.

Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) will play No. 2 seed Rutgers in the championship game later Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (36-19) await their fate for an NCAA Tournament bid. Iowa head coach Rick Heller made his pitch for a spot after the game.

“To me, if we don’t get in the tournament, it’s a travesty,” Heller said while breaking down the tough schedule Iowa has played. “This team since mid-March has played as good as any team in the country, really. And our pitching staff is one of the best in the entire country. You can’t deny that. This pitching staff in a regional is something nobody wants to face.”