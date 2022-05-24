The University of Iowa men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that its “Father-Son Camp” still has spots available.

The camp is for boys in grades K-6 and is held Father’s Day weekend at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Cost for the camp is $295 per father-and-son pair and an additional $200 for a second son.

The camp begins Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and ends at noon the next day. It includes fundamentals, games, contests and individual instruction from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and other Hawkeye coaches and players.

Campers will stay at local hotels, with rooms and breakfast being provided as part of the camp fee.

For more information or to register online, visit the Iowa Sports Camp website at iowasportscamps.com.