Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the Big Ten has received inquiries from schools interested in becoming members in the week since the additions of Southern California and UCLA were announced. He said he doubts the conference will expand further in the near future.

The Big Ten voted to bring in USC and UCLA in 2024, making it a 16-team conference.

Barta says conference leaders discussed Notre Dame last year after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC by 2025.

Barta said if Notre Dame applied to the Big Ten, he probably would be supportive.

“I don’t anticipate that being a decision that I’ll be making this summer,” he said. “But again, I don’t have a crystal ball. But it’s not before us right now.”