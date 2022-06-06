Six current and former University of Iowa golfers are competing at US Open final qualifying events.

Nine 36-hole tournaments teed off on Monday to establish the field for the 122nd U.S. Open later this month at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Current Hawkeyes Mac McClear and Garrett Tighe earned bids to the final qualifying events with top-three finishes at the Blue Top Ridge Golf Course local qualifier in Riverside, Iowa. McClear was the Co-Medalist at the event, tying Missouri’s Jack Lundin at three-under par (69). Tighe earned the final qualifying spot with a two-under par round of 70.

McClear, who was the 2021 Big Ten champion, earned PING All-Midwest honors this season for the second consecutive year. McClear was also named second team All-Big Ten in 2022 after leading the Hawkeyes with a 72.2 stroke average and four top ten finishes.

Last time out, McClear placed 14th at NCAA Regionals, where he qualified to compete individually. He is set to compete at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio.

Tighe competed in six tournaments for Iowa this season, most notably posting a career-best 18-hole round of 65 at the Hawkeye Invitational where he finished runner-up with a 54-hole score of 209 (-7).

Tighe will compete in Jupiter, Florida, at The Club at Admiral’s Cove. He will be joined there by Iowa alumnus Gene Elliot, who won the 2021 US Senior Open Amateur to earn an exemption into Final Qualifying.

Other former Hawkeyes competing at final qualifiers include brothers Carson and Alex Schaake, as well as 2021 graduate Benton Weinberg.

Carson Schaake is competing at Springfield Country Club where is paired alongside PGA TOUR professionals Daniel Hudson and Ryan Brehm.

Alex Schaake, who is the only Hawkeye golfer to be voted Big Ten Player of the Year on two occasions (2019, 2021), will play at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio.

Weinberg is set to compete at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.