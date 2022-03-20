The calendar flipped to spring and seasons suddenly changed for Iowa athletics.

Basketball ended earlier than expected for both the Hawkeyes men and women, and baseball and softball are in full swing, but football takes center stage again starting with Iowa’s Pro Day on Monday.

Dane Belton, Tyler Goodson, Matt Hankins, Ivory Kelly-Martin, Jack Koerner, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyler Schott, Caleb Shudak, Zach VanValkenberg and Xavior WIlliams are listed as participants in the showcase for NFL scouts.

As spring football gets under way, Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz and company will host a coaches clinic on March 25-26 that will include “chalk talks” and on-field demonstrations.