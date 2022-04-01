Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time 3-point leader, won the 2022 Men’s College 3-Point Contest on Thursday in New Orleans.

“This had to have been one of the best fields this event has ever had,” Bohannon said. “This was a cool event. I was very fortunate to win.”

Bohannon became the second Hawkeye in six years to win the contest. Peter Jok won the 2017 event in Phoenix.

While Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery, assistant Billy Taylor and All-American teammate Keegan Murray were on hand to support Bohannon, it was the presence of two others that made him emotional.

“It meant the world to me that the Streets were here,” said Bohannon of the late Chris Street’s parents, Mike and Patty. “It almost brought me to tears. They are two of the greatest people I have ever met.”

Bohannon defeated a field that included Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer, Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, Rice’s Carl Pierre, Creighton’s Alex O’Connell and Kentucky’s Davion Mintz

Bohannon face Davison in the finals and trailed by three going into the final rack, but ultimately prevailed 18-17.

“After the first two racks, I knew I had to get something going,” Bohannon said. “I was able to make some shots in a row and just enough to win.”

Bohannon then went on to win the “Battle of the Sexes,” edging the women’s 3-point contest winner, Kendall Spray of Florida Gulf Coast. Bohannon made 11 straight shots and drained his last money ball attempt to win 21-19.

And like legendary gunslingers before him, Bohannon walked off into the sunset after his victory. Perhaps the final image Hawkeyes fans will see of him in an Iowa uniform.

Okay, it was a tunnel, not a sunset.