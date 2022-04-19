Iowa’s Keaton Anthony was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the conference on Tuesday.

It was his fourth weekly honor of the season, which is the most by a Hawkeye in a single season. Anthony surpassed Jake Adams’ three Big Ten Player of the Week honors in 2017.

Anthony slashed .571/1.571/.700 and had a 2.271 OPS in the two games he played in Iowa’s 4-0 week.

Anthony went 1-for-2 at Milwaukee with a three-run home run and scored three times in a 16-2 rout. He followed it up by going 3-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBIs and a run scored in the series-opening win over Minnesota.

Anthony is leading the team with a .354 batting average in 30 games this season with team-bests in doubles (15), RBIs (31) and slugging percentage (.673).

Anthony was previously honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on February 23, March 16 and April 5.