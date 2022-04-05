Iowa’s Keaton Anthony was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the conference on Tuesday.

Anthony went 6-for-13 (.462) with at least one hit in all three games against Michigan to help the Hawkeyes take the series 2-1.

He posted a .500 on-base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage on the weekend.

Anthony went 2-for-3 with a double in game two before finishing 3-for-5 with a team-best four RBI in the finale to help give Iowa its first road series win in Ann Arbor since 2015.

It’s Anthony’s third Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.