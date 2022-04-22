Keegan Murray and Connor McCaffery were named co-winners of the 2022 Chris Street Award at the Iowa men’s basketball team’s award ceremony Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Chris Street Award is presented annually to the Hawkeye players who “best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street.” Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.

Murray became the Hawkeyes’ fourth consensus first-team All-American, joining Murray Wier (1948), Charles Darling (1952) and Luka Garza (2020 and 2021) and was voted the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring a tourney-record 103 points as the Hawkeyes won their first championship since 2006.

McCaffery had a team-best 5.0 assist-to-turnover ratio in 2022 and scored a season-high 17 points on Senior Night, making a career-best five 3-pointers against Northwestern.

Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery and Austin Ash received the Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award, presented to the Hawkeyes who “exemplify Arnold’s spirit of leadership, character, courage, determination and poise,” inspiring their teammates “to be their very best in spite of the odds.”

The Hawkeyes finished the season 26-10 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Here is the full list of Iowa’s team awards:

CHRIS STREET AWARD

Connor McCaffery & Keegan Murray

KENNY ARNOLD HAWKEYE SPIRIT AWARD

Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery, Austin Ash

TOP PLAYMAKERS

Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, Ahron Ulis

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR

Filip Rebraca & Payton Sandfort

MOST IMPROVED

Tony Perkins & Kris Murray

TOP REBOUNDER

Keegan Murray

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD

Connor McCaffery & Keegan Murray