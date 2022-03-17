With Iowa’s Keegan Murray announced as a first-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Thursday, the Hawkeyes sophomore secured consensus status.

Three out of four ain’t bad, but … really NABC? Second team?

No matter, because with first-team selections from The Associated Press and Sporting News, Murray qualified for the consensus label.

Last season, Luka Garza became the Hawkeyes’ first two-time consensus All-American. Before Garza’s back-to-back, Iowa went 67 years without one.

Murray, who passed Garza as the Hawkeyes’ single-season leading scorer on his way to the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award, now joins Murray Wier (1948), Charles Darling (1952) and Garza (2020 and 2021) as consensus All-Americans.

Selected alongside Murray for the USBWA team are Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

Murray ranks first in the country in Player Efficiency Rating (38.2) and points per game among players from a major conference.

Murray is the only player nationally to average more than 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks this season and one of three players from a major conference with those averages over the last decade.

Murray and the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes (26-9, 12-8) open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday against Richmond (23-12, 10-8) at approximately 2:10 p.m. CT at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

2022 KEEGAN MURRAY HONORS

• Consensus First Team All-America

• Sporting News First Team All-America

• Associated Press First Team All-America

• USBWA First Team All-America

• The Athletic First Team All-America

• NABC Second Team All-America Team

• NABC First Team All-District Team

• USBWA All-District VI Team

• All-Big Ten First Team honoree (unanimous)

• Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team selection (unanimous)

• John R. Wooden Award National Ballot (Semifinalist)

• Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament Team

• Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Semifinalist

• Lute Olson National Player of the Year Midseason List

• Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist

• NABC First Team All-District

• The Athletic Midseason Second Team All-America

• Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week (Feb. 14)

• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (March 7)

• Big Ten Player of the Week (Feb. 28)

• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 14)

• Big Ten Player of the Week (Jan. 3)

• Big Ten Player of the Week (Dec. 20)

• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Nov. 22)