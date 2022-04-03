Iowa’s Keegan Murray was named the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Murray is the first Hawkeye and Big Ten player to earn the award, which is named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone.

The Hawkeyes have had a player earn a national positional award each of the past three seasons. All-American Luka Garza repeated as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Murray became the program’s fourth consensus first-team All-American this season, joining Murray Wier (1948), Charles Darling (1952), and Garza (2020 and 2021).

Murray is the first player with more than 800 points and 300 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 55 percent or better in a single season since North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison in 1998.