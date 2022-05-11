Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years of coaching college basketball.

“Kirk has been the ultimate professional and an important part of our basketball program since I arrived in Iowa City,” Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release announcing the move. “Kirk was well-respected by the players and was one of the key components of rebuilding the program. His knowledge of the game and relationships that he developed with the players, families and fans will be greatly missed. It has been an honor to work alongside Kirk all these years.”

Speraw began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson on Iowa’s 1980 Final Four team and will end it with 12 years on McCaffery’s staff.

“I was fortunate that Coach Olson gave me my start in coaching here at the University of Iowa and I am grateful that Coach McCaffery and Gary Barta brought me back to my alma mater to finish my coaching career with a Big Ten championship,” Speraw said. “I want to thank my wife, Tracy, and our four kids (Drew, Brooke, Dustin, Bailey) for their support and patience throughout my coaching career. And I want to thank all the student-athletes that I have had the honor to coach throughout my career. Go Hawks!”

A Sioux City native, Speraw helped guide the Hawkeyes to 20 or more wins in eight of the past 10 seasons.

Prior to coaching, Speraw was on Olson’s Iowa roster for four seasons (1976-79), including lettering on the 1979 Big Ten regular season championship team.

After advancing to the 1980 Final Four as a graduate assistant, Speraw had stints at Denver University (1981-82), University of Florida (1991-93) and Florida Southern (1983-87) as an assistant coach, and Pensacola Junior College (1988-90) and UCF (1994-2010) as a head coach.

Speraw rejoined the Hawkeyes after 17 years and four NCAA Tournament berths (1994, 1996, 2004 and 2005) at the University of Central Florida.