Iowa’s Kris Murray announced on Thursday that he has declared for early entry to the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the game I love every day and to wear the Black and Gold,” the sophomore forward posted on Twitter. “My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible. The opportunity to get feedback and experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level. I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that. I appreciate everyone’s support and go Hawks!”

He will have until June 1 to decide to remain in the draft or remove his name and return to college.

“We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews,” Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”

Murray posted single season bests in every statistical category last season. He improved his scoring average by 9.1 points per game and rebounding by 3.7. Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench, which ranked fourth and third overall, respectively.

Kris’ twin brother Keegan declared for the 2022 NBA Draft last month. Their dad Kenyon, who also played for the Hawkeyes, offered his support on social media.

So proud of you! Great opportunity for you to learn and grow on your basketball journey!! https://t.co/YNoPEXgjzt — Kenyon Murray (@PHawkKenyon) April 14, 2022

Most expect, as these statements suggest, Kris Murray will return to the Hawkeyes for another season after getting NBA feedback, but when you get the chance to showcase your skills at the next level, it is wise to take it.