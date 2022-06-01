Iowa’s Kris Murray announced on Wednesday that he is returning for his junior season.

“These past two months have been a tremendous learning process for me,” said Murray. “By going through the NBA Draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa. I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fanbase in the world. Go Hawks!”

🔙 to Iowa City! Go hawks🐤 pic.twitter.com/F6GLuHfpJR — Kris Murray (@KrisMurray24) June 1, 2022

Murray declared in April for early entry to the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Today was the deadline to withdraw.

It was never a question if his twin brother, Keegan, would remain in the NBA Draft. He is expected to be a lottery pick.

“Everyone in our program is very excited to have Kris back,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “We are happy that Kris had a positive experience going through the NBA process. He gained valuable feedback through workouts and conversations with NBA personnel. Kris will be awesome next year.”

Kris Murray posted career bests in every statistical category last season, improving his scoring average by 9.1 points per game and rebounding average by 3.7. He was Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder off the bench.