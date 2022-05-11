The two Hawkeyes named to this week’s three Big Ten players of the week honors will not only share the spotlight with a teammate, but also a competitor.

Ty Langenberg was named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week along with Aidan Maldonado of Minnesota, while Keaton Anthony will split his fifth Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week award of the season with Indiana’s Carter Mathison.

Langenberg registered a career-long outing in a series-clinching win over Purdue on May 8, scattering five hits and allowing one run over 7 innings. He improved to 5-1 on the season with a 3.16 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched.

It’s his first career Big Ten Pitcher of the Week award. He’s the third different Hawkeye pitcher to earn the distinction this season.

Anthony is no stranger to being named Freshman of the Week. He’s earned five of Iowa’s record 10 honors.

Anthony slashed .400/.867/.500 with a 1.367 OPS in four games, hitting safely in all four contests and leading the Hawkeyes to a series victory over Purdue

He posted two multi-hit games, had two home runs, drove in seven and scored five times, including a two-run first-inning home run, his 10th of the season and the most by a Hawkeye freshman since 1999, in the series-clinching win over the Boilermakers.

Anthony scored three times in the series finale, helping the Hawkeyes clinch their fourth straight series win and move the team into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings.