Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray announced on Tuesday that he has declared for the NBA Draft and will forego his remaining years of college eligibility.

Iowa All-American Keegan Murray announced Tuesday he will declare for the NBA Draft.

“I am excited to announce that I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft,” said Murray. “I cannot thank my teammates and coaching staff enough for everything they have done for me and this program. I am forever grateful to Coach McCaffery for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. I am in this position today because he believed in me when few did.”

Murray is leaving the Hawkeyes after a sophomore season in which he was the Big Ten scoring leader, consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Murray helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 26-10 record and Big Ten Tournament championship.

His average of 23.5 points per game was best among players from Power 5 schools. He scored at least 20 points in 26 games.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says Murray has earned the right to be a lottery pick.

“We are excited for Keegan as he begins his professional journey,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He has earned the right to be a lottery pick. Keegan is incredibly professional and even keeled with everything he does. Not only did Keegan accomplish things no other Hawkeye underclassman has ever done, but he also represented our program at the highest-level. We fully support Keegan and will assist him every way we can throughout the draft process.”

Will Keegan Murray be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft?



#1 – Houston

#2 – Orlando

#3 – Detroit 👀

#4 – OKC

#5 – Indiana



*tentative order* — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 29, 2022

Murray isn’t the only player the Hawkeyes are losing. Junior point guard Joe Touissaint announced he has entered the transfer portal “to pursue an expanded role at another institution.”

“I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years,” Toussaint said. “Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships that I have made during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”

Thank you Iowa !! 🤞🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/rEkB8h1mst — Joe Toussaint (@jtoussaint_2) March 29, 2022

McCaffery praised his effort and character in a news release.

“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team,” McCaffery said. “He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

Dude is a hooper.



Wishing the best to @jtoussaint_2 wherever his next stop is https://t.co/zKmA9BaBbc — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 29, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.