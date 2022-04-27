Two Hawkeyes earned Big Ten baseball honors this week, the conference announced Wednesday.

Iowa graduate student Connor Schultz is the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, while Iowa redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams is the Big Ten Player of the Week. They are the seventh and eighth honors for the Hawkeyes this season, which is a program-best.

Schultz earned the Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing eight shutout innings in a 12-2 road win at No. 8 Rutgers on April 23. He scattered two hits, struck out six and issued only one walk in leading the Hawkeyes to the series-clinching road victory.

The righty allowed only a second inning walk and third and sixth inning singles to retire 24 of the 27 batters he faced.

Williams slashed .600/.727/1.067 with a 1.794 OPS to help lead the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 week. The first baseman finished with six RBIs and scored seven runs during the week.

He opened the week by hitting for the cycle — the first by a Hawkeye since 2018 — in a midweek victory over Bradley on April 19. He finished 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five RBIs and five runs scored in a 15-8 win. The five hits tied a school single game record and his five RBIs and five runs scored were career-bests.

Williams hit safely in all three games and drew six walks in the series win at No. 8 Rutgers. He was 2-for-3 with three walks and three runs scored in the series-clinching win on April 23.

The Hawkeyes’ series win in Piscataway was the first over a top 10 team since 2018 and its first road series win over a ranked opponent since 2019.