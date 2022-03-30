Iowa sophomore center Josh Ogundele announced Wednesday he will enter the transfer portal and “chase his dreams.”
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of two incredible teams at the University of Iowa,” said Ogundele. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the special bonds and memories, which is something I will take with me forever.”
The announcement comes a day after two of his teammates announced their intentions to leave the Hawkeyes: Keegan Murray for the NBA Draft and Joe Toussaint to the transfer portal.
“All of us are appreciative of Josh’s efforts and contributions to our program,” Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “Josh was a good teammate who helped us win 48 games over the last two seasons and win a Big Ten Tournament title. Josh has a bright future, and we wish him good luck moving forward. My staff and I will assist Josh during this transition.”
In two seasons with the Hawks, Ogundele totaled 29 points, 24 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in 19 games as a sophomore.