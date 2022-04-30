Less than a month after Josh Ogundele entered the transfer portal, the sophomore center decided Iowa was the right place to pursue his dreams after all.

Ogundele simply posted a highlight video to social media Thursday that ended with the words “I’m back” and the Tigerhawk logo.

EARLIER STORY

Hawkeyes’ Ogundele enters transfer portal

March 30 at 2:14 p.m.

Iowa sophomore center Josh Ogundele announced Wednesday he will enter the transfer portal and “chase his dreams.”

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of two incredible teams at the University of Iowa,” said Ogundele. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the special bonds and memories, which is something I will take with me forever.”

The announcement comes a day after two of his teammates announced their intentions to leave the Hawkeyes: Keegan Murray for the NBA Draft and Joe Toussaint to the transfer portal.

Thank you Iowa, for everything 🖤🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/fbpxPhmCGT — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) March 30, 2022

“All of us are appreciative of Josh’s efforts and contributions to our program,” Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “Josh was a good teammate who helped us win 48 games over the last two seasons and win a Big Ten Tournament title. Josh has a bright future, and we wish him good luck moving forward. My staff and I will assist Josh during this transition.”

In two seasons with the Hawks, Ogundele totaled 29 points, 24 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in 19 games as a sophomore.