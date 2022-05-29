Kyle Huckstorf had a two-run triple and an RBI single, Connor Shultz struck out the side in the eighth to end a Michigan threat and No. 3 seed Iowa topped the fifth-seeded Wolverines 7-3 at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.

Cam Baumann got his first win of the season, striking out five, walking one and allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

“I am proud of our guys, it was a long day with two hard-fought games,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “Cam put us on his back, I am proud of Cam tonight. He stepped up and did exactly what we needed him to do. He stepped up in a big-time game and was great for us.”

Iowa (36-18) will play Michigan again in an “if necessary” game that is, in fact, necessary on Sunday, but the time will be determined by the winner of the overnight semifinal between second-seeded Rutgers and No. 8 seed Indiana.

If Rutgers wins, the Hawkeyes will play the Wolverines at 1 p.m.

If Indiana wins, Iowa will play Michigan at 9 a.m.