Iowa will join California, Clemson and TCU in the field for the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic.

The tournament will take place November 25-26 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. As part of the tournament, each of the four teams will also play two preliminary home contests prior to traveling to Florida. Those matchups will be announced later this summer.

Iowa and TCU, who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, will both be making their second appearance in the Emerald Coast Classic. The Horned Frogs won the 2017 Emerald Coast Classic title, beating St. Bonaventure in the championship. The Hawkeyes played in the 2016 Emerald Coast Classic, losing to Virginia and Memphis.

“We’re excited that we continue to attract teams from the premier basketball conferences in the country,” said tournament director Maury Hanks, chief executive officer of Global Sports, the presenter of the tournament. “We strive to bring the best college basketball teams possible to the Emerald Coast of Florida.”

Fran McCaffery has coached Iowa to 20-plus wins in eight of the past 10 seasons. The Hawkeyes have competed in the past three NCAA Tournaments and have been ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in each of the past three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022.

Iowa also won the Big Ten Tournament championship in 2022.

Iowa is 6-4 all-time against California, last playing against the Bears in 1997. The Hawkeyes are 2-1 against both Clemson and TCU. Iowa last faced the Tigers in 2011 and the Horned Frogs in 2017.

Global Sports has produced 49 multi-team college basketball tournaments since 2007 with two more slated for the 2022-23 season.

For more tournament information visit emeraldcoastclassic.com.