Tyler Linderbaum became the fourth Iowa football player in the past four years to be selected in the first round when the Baltimore Ravens chose the Hawkeyes center with the 25th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He’s also the 11th player picked in the opening round under Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz. Six of them have been offensive linemen.

A Hawkeye who joined the Ravens as a seventh round pick two seasons ago welcomed Linderbaum to Baltimore.

His new quarterback took a different approach.

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Perhaps Lamar Jackson was just “waving to fans.” Iowa’s known for that, after all. Or commenting that the first round seemed to be going “way too fast.” “Went twenty-fifth”?

Still, he later clarified.

It’s not about my new center🙄 stop that bs https://t.co/meRpOw4zD0 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

The Ravens did trade his top target from a year ago, wide receiver Marquise Brown, to the Arizona Cardinals earlier. Baltimore also selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick.

CBS Sports gave the Ravens a “B” for the pick of Linderbaum, saying “they needed to get a center, and they got the best one” and adding that “he will play in front of Lamar Jackson for a long time.”

So this must be what that acronym stood for: “We’re the future.”