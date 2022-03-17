Defending national champion Iowa is fourth with 20 points and six quarterfinalists after two rounds of the NCAA wrestling championships.

Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi all won in the round of 16 and compete Friday morning for a chance to make it to the semifinals.

The first five Hawkeyes all won by decision.

Cassioppi closed the top half of Iowa’s bracket with a 12-3 major decision at 285.

He totaled four takedowns and nearly four minutes of riding time to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Penn State led the team race with six of its nine wrestlers moving to the quarterfinals.

The Nittany Lions will head into Friday’s matches with 27.5 points, six ahead of Arizona State.

The Sun Devils had five of its seven wrestlers advance. Michigan is a half-point behind ASU and has seven in the quarters.

Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis remained on track in his bid for a third NCAA individual title. He won by decision in both his matches.

Tom Brands spoke to reporters after the second round. Here’s what he had to say:

EARLIER UPDATE

Penn State led the team race after the opening session of the NCAA wrestling championships, with seven of its nine wrestlers moving to the second round Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions had 15.5 points, one ahead of defending national champion Iowa. Michigan was third with 12.5. Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, going for his third NCAA individual title, posted a 9-2 decision over North Carolina’s Zachary Sherman to move on at 149 pounds.

Iowa State’s David Carr, looking to repeat at 157, posted a technical fall over Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag.

Penn State’s top seeds advanced: Roman Bravo-Young at 133, Nick Lee at 141, Carter Starocci at 174 and Max Dean at 197.

Penn State has won eight of the last 10 national titles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.