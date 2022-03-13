Illinois will travel to Pittsburgh to play Chattanooga on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

If the fourth-seeded Fighting Illini win, they’ll play the winner of Houston and UAB on Sunday as part of the South Region.

Illinois earned the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but was stunned by ninth-seeded Indiana on Friday.

The Big Ten led all conferences with nine bids.

Gonzaga received the top overall seed, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as top seeds. Early round games in the 68-team tournament start Tuesday.

The nets come down for the final time on April 4 at the Final Four in New Orleans. This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to eight cities for the first weekend and four more for the Sweet 16.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in and around Indianapolis.