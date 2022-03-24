Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced a contract extension for volleyball head coach Chris Tamas through the 2026-27 season on Wednesday.

“In his five years leading our volleyball program, Chris Tamas has provided exceptional leadership,” said Whitman. “He continues to push our program to new heights, both on the court and away from it. We are grateful to Chris, his wife Jen, and their family for their commitment to the Fighting Illini #famILLy and look forward to many memorable victories in the years ahead.”

In his five seasons, Tamas has an overall record of 100-52 (.658), including a 59-39 (.602) mark in the Big Ten Conference, as well as four NCAA Tournament appearances, including three NCAA Regional appearances and a trip to the Final Four in 2018.

“My family and I came here five years ago with a dream of running a program amongst the best in the country and five years later, this place has become much more than the job.” Tamas said. “Jen and I have lived all over the country and world looking for what we have here at Illinois – incredible people and the connections we have with everyone involved with this school and community.”

Tamas’ new contract runs through January 2027, with a base salary of $400,000.