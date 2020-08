CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks up at the scoreboard during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Big Ten schedule has been released for the Fall 2020 season, with the first games starting September 3.

Illinois will host Ohio State that Thursday evening to open the season.

The full Illini schedule:

9/3: vs. Ohio St.

9/12: at Nebraska

9/19: at Indiana

9/26: vs. Purdue

10/10: vs. Iowa

10/17: at Northwestern

10/24: at Wisconsin

10/31: vs. Minnesota

11/7: at Rutgers

11/21: vs. Penn St.