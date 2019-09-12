Illini ready for Eastern Michigan

Illinois will host Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 14 at Memorial Stadium.

“They got a good quarterback, he can throw the ball pretty well,” said junior linebacker Jake Hansen. “They threw for a good amount of yards last week. he also threw a couple interceptions, so it’ll be a good challenge for us in the pass game.”

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith added, “This team is legit. They beat Purdue last year, they’ve been in multiple bowl games. Just watch the fulm. Turn the film on, watch how they play, how sound they are fundamentally. This’ll be the best team we’ve played this year, and we better be ready to roll.”

“We want to be 3-0,” said head coach Love Smith. “That’s been one of our goals: to go through our non-conference schedule 3-0. So that’s why this game is so important. Each week you talk about the importance of that game, and it is, but us now we’re there. Again we have a worthy opponent. We’re excited about coming back home. There’s a lot of reasons why we want to get back on the football field.”