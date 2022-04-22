Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois and James Allen of Penn State were selected to share this week’s Big Ten Golfer of the Week honor.

The Illini senior completed a wire-to-wire victory with a 9-under 204 and led Illinois to the team title at the 2022 Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana, and fired rounds of 69, 65 and 70 with 13 birdies to finish more than seven full strokes below the course average of 75.30 for the week.

It’s his third career Golfer of the Week honor and second of the season.