Illinois baseball’s Cole Kirschsieper was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

The lefty sophomore threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Illini to a series-opening win over Purdue on Friday, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.

Kirschsieper improved to 5-2 on the season with an ERA of 2.49 and 45 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched.

This is his first career Big Ten Pitcher of the Week award and the first Illinois Big Ten Pitcher of the Week since Riley Gowens on April 27, 2021.