Former Illinois volleyball All-American and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Poulter has been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 25-athlete roster for Volleyball Nations League 2022.

The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions as well as the 2020 Olympic gold medalists and the No. 1-ranked team in the world.

Poulter is one of eight players on the roster that return from the group that won the VNL Final Round in 2021 and later that summer took the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Fourteen players from the 25-player list will be chosen for each week’s travel roster.

Karch Kiraly, in his 10th year as Women’s National Team head coach, will lead the team along with former Illini standout Erin Virtue serving as an assistant coach alongside Tama Miyashiro and Alfee Reft, who also served as an Illini volleyball assistant during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.