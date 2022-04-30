With the 184th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Vederian Lowe, an offensive lineman from Illinois.

Twenty-three picks later, the Chicago Bears took his Illini linemate, center Doug Kramer.

Lowe left Champaign tied for the Illinois all-time record for career starts with 52, starting the final 46 games of his career. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in each of his final two seasons.

CBS Sports graded the pick a C, praising Lowe’s “outstanding length and methodical blocking for the run” and “tools to be great in pass protection.”

The Bears also received a C from CBS for their Illinois choice, saying Kramer is a “short-area quickness monster” who “can excel in any scheme.”

Kramer was a five-year starter at center for Illinois, earning All-Big Ten honors in each of his last three seasons (second team by coaches in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020 and 2019).