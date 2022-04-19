Sydney Sickels made it back-to-back Big Ten pitchers of the week for the Illini softball team.

After Tori McQueen earned Illinois’ first honor since Sickels a year ago, Sickels made sure the wait was as brief as possible this time.

The righty tossed 15 scoreless innings across three appearances last week, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, two complete-game shutouts and 21 strikeouts while allowing just nine hits.

Sickels threw a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Indiana State on April 12, then added another 10 in a complete-game seven-hit shutout of Rutgers on April 16.

This is Sickels’ fourth career pitcher of the week selection.