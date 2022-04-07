Illini’s Tommy Kuhl was named Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week after posting a top 10 finish at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, the conference announced Thursday.

Kuhl collected his seventh career top 10 finish, tying for sixth place with a three-round 207 (-9) to lead the Illini at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational in Augusta, Georgia.

Kuhl fired three consecutive below-par rounds (71, 65, 71) to finish more than four full strokes below the course average of 73.30 for the week, highlighted by 14 birdies.

It was his career-best 54-hole score, thanks in part to 46 of 54 holes at or below par during the weekend.

It is Kuhl’s first career Golfer of the Week honor.