Illinois’ Tori McQueen has been named pitcher of the week by the Big Ten Conference.

The lefty sophomore went 2-0 with two complete games and a 1.31 ERA in 16 innings across three games last week, posting 19 strikeouts and two walks while holding opposing batters to a combined .096 average

She also registered back-to-back complete-game victories in both ends of an April 9 doubleheader sweep of Wisconsin, recording 13 strikeouts in the opener.

This is McQueen’s first career pitcher of the week honor.

The last Big Ten Pitcher of the Week from Illinois was Sydney Sickels in April 2021.