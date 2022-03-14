Illinois dropped three spots to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after losing its first game in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini were one of four ranked Big Ten teams, tied with the Big 12 and SEC for the most among conferences.

Iowa climbing eight spots to No. 16 after winning the conference tourney, while Wisconsin fell two to No. 12 and Big Ten Tournament runner-up Purdue slipped one spot to No. 10.

The once-mighty ACC had only Duke — the same number of teams as the Ohio Valley (Murray State) and American (Houston) conferences.

Gonzaga remains on top with 54 of the 61 first-place votes from the national media panel Monday after romping through the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Arizona, which got the other seven first-place votes to finish second, will open against the play-in winner between Wright State and Bryant in the South Region. The Wildcats were followed by at No. 3 by Kansas, the top team in the Midwest, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which landed on the top seed line in the East Region.

The biggest departure between the bracket and the final poll came with SEC Tournament champ Tennessee, which landed at fifth in the AP Top 25. The Vols didn’t get the same kind of support from the selection committee, earning the third seed in the South Region and a tough potential road through Arizona and No. 2 seed Villanova to reach the Final Four.

Villanova was sixth in the final Top 25, followed by Kentucky, Auburn and Duke — all of them No. 2 seeds in the NCAA tourney — with Purdue rounding out the top 10. The Boilermakers earned the No. 3 seed in the East Region.

UCLA was 11th and Texas Tech was No. 12. They were followed by Providence and Wisconsin, each of which was left off one of the Top 25 ballots, with Houston coming in at No. 15. Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa was 16th with Arkansas, Saint Mary’s, Illinois and Murray State rounding out the top 20. UConn, Southern California, Boise State, Colorado State and Texas finished out the final Top 25 of the college basketball season.

No team has been No. 1 in the final Top 25 and gone on to win the national championship since Kentucky in 2012, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good barometer for who to watch in the NCAA Tournament. Each of the last six national champions finished among the top six in the final poll, including Baylor, which was third last season.

In fact, the lowest ranked team to win the title in at least 20 years was UConn, which was 18th in the 2014 final poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.