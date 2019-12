Freshman quarterback Carter Boyer led the Fighting Scots on a 5-play 89 yard drive in less than one minute, resulting in a game-winning touchdown pass to claim the conference title.

"Going into that final drive that's the point to win the game," said Boyer, who was thrust into game action after starting quarterback . "I'm kind of speechless right now. That was the point of the game just go out there and win it. That was awesome our seniors weren't ready to give up and no one else was either it was just awesome to keep all that fight in.