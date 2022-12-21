AMES, Iowa – The major winter storm slated to hit Iowa later this week has Iowa State University canceling some basketball games out of concern for the safety of student-athletes.

The Iowa State Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning that the Wednesday men’s basketball game against Omaha and the Thursday women’s game against Drake have been called off and will not be made up.

“After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that cancelling both games today will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said.

Single-game tickets will be refunded by the ISU Athletics Ticket Office.