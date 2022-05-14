The Iowa women’s basketball team ranked third nationally in 2021-2022 average attendance, welcoming a total of 139,813 fans to Iowa City.

Three of the top four attended games in the nation – outside of the Final Four – were sellouts inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

15,056 – Iowa vs. Michigan on February 27, 2022

14,382 – Iowa vs. Illinois State on March 18, 2022

14,382 – Iowa vs. Creighton on March 18, 2022

The Iowa women have five sellout crowds at Carver-Hawkeye all-time – and three were in 2022. The other two took place in 1985 and 1988.

An average of 8,224 fans per game witnessed the Hawkeyes win 12 home games, including clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

Iowa has finished in the top 10 of attendance in each of the past three seasons, but the No. 3 ranking is the highest in the Lisa Bluder era.