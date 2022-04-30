The New York Jets drafted Iowa State running back Breece Hall in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick on Friday.

Hall was a two-time All-American who set an Iowa State record with 56 touchdowns in three seasons.

New York kept its focus on the offense in the third round by drafting Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the 101st overall pick.

Hall was in Las Vegas but didn’t attend. He made his way to the draft site after he was selected and walked on stage and hugged NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

CBS Sports graded the pick a B, saying Hall “checks all the boxes of a nuanced runner. Awesome ball skills/receiving ability too.”

The Jets acquired the pick they used on Hall from the Giants for their second-round selection at No. 38 and a fifth-rounder.

Dennis Waszak of The Associated Press contributed to this report.