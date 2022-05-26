The kickoff times for five Iowa home football games were announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference and its media partners.

The Hawkeyes open the season September 3 against South Dakota State at 11 a.m. CT on FS1.

The Cy-Hawk rivalry will be decided a week later in a 3 p.m. game against Iowa State on BTN.

Then it’s Nevada at night on September 17, with the Wolf Pack getting a taste of “Kinnick After Dark” at 6:30 p.m. on BTN. (Don’t worry, the full moon is a week earlier.)

Iowa’s Homecoming game against Northwestern on October 29 will start at either 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m, while the annual “Black Friday” Heroes Game against Nebraska will kick off at 3 p.m. on BTN.

The start times for the remainder of the Hawkeyes’ schedule will be decided during the season as part of the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners: BTN, ESPN, ABC and FOX. You’ll get either six or 12 days’ notice.

Here is the schedule so far:

You can start making some fall plans now, but there won't be any more #Hawkeyes football kickoff times released for 100+ days. pic.twitter.com/QPUO0kKkJX — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) May 26, 2022

All tickets to Iowa home games will be mobile in 2022.