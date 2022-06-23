The Sacramento Kings made Keegan Murray the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, the highest a Hawkeyes basketball player has ever been taken.

“It’s just special for me. I grew up 20 minutes from campus,” Murray told ABC after leaving the stage. “It’s just a dream come true. For me, it’s about leading the future of the Iowa program. I think this is the first step in doing that.”

Along with making history with the high selection, he’ll earn at least $16 million in his first contract with the potential for much more.

Murray entered the draft in March after a sophomore season in which he was the Big Ten scoring leader, consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Murray helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 26-10 record and Big Ten Tournament championship, earning tourney MVP honors.

His average of 23.5 points per game was best among players from Power 5 schools. He scored at least 20 points in 26 games.

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish gave the Kings a B for the pick, calling Murray “tremendous.”

Yahoo’s Tom Dierberger graded the pick lower (B-) but delivered higher praise: “Murray will fit in perfectly with the current construction of the Kings. He represents just about everything that the Kings entered the offseason needing most: Defense, length, rebounding and outside shooting.”

Murray had his own analysis for the Kings: “They’re getting a winner, first and foremost.”

𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙚 ✅@keegan3murray becomes the highest selection by a Hawkeye in program history!#Hawkeyes x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Xl6yPtWcyE — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) June 24, 2022

▪️ɴᴄᴀᴀ ᴘᴏɪɴᴛꜱ ʟᴇᴀᴅᴇʀ

▪️ᴄᴏɴꜱᴇɴꜱᴜꜱ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴀʟʟ-ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀɴ

▪️ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴀʟʟ-ʙɪɢ ᴛᴇɴ

▪️ʙɪɢ ᴛᴇɴ ᴛᴏᴜʀɴᴇʏ ᴍᴠᴘ



Welcome to Sactown, Keegan Murray 👑 pic.twitter.com/gJQJpIhgj1 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2022

Truly happy for @keegan3murray He’s absolutely one of one. So deserving of this honor. Wishing him the best of all in his new endeavor as a professional! — Sherman Dillard (@shermandillard) June 24, 2022

With the 4th pick of the @NBADraft, the @SacramentoKings select Keegan Murray (@keegan3murray)!



2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN & ABC pic.twitter.com/9ddLuyQpOG — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2022

Keegan Murray will nab a 2 year, $16M contract from the #Kings at #4 overall that includes 2 club options maxing the deal at 4 years, $35M.



Murray's game makes a lot of sense alongside Fox, Mitchell and Sabonis. — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 24, 2022

The first chance to see Murray in action as a King will likely be the California Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco on July 2 & 3. The Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will compete in four games over the two-day event that “showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, along with sophomores, select free agents and other players competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters.”