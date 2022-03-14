It’s NCAA Tournament time in college basketball and there’s no better place to catch March Madness than Local 4 WHBF.
Here’s what we’ve got on the schedule so far this week.
Thursday
11 a.m.: Michigan vs Colorado State
1:30 p.m.: Longwood vs Tennessee
6 p.m.: St. Peter’s vs Kentucky
8:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs Murray State
Friday
11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago vs Ohio State
1:30 p.m.: Delaware vs Villanova
6 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton vs Duke
8:30 p.m.: Davidson vs Michigan State
And if it’s the teams of local interest you’re looking for, here’s where you can find them:
Thursday
2:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Iowa on truTV More info
Friday
5:50 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Illinois on TNT More info
6:20 p.m.: Iowa State vs. LSU on TBS More info