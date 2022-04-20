The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the conference basketball tournaments are on the move again.

Minneapolis will be added to a list of hosts that has included Chicago, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., New York City and Hoffman Estates when the women’s tournament is played in Target Center in 2023. A year later, both the men and women will begin the madness of March in Minnesota.

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren cited Minneapolis’ “strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events” in a news release announcing the move, adding that “an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans” didn’t hurt.

“We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches, and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on these cities,” Warren said.

The 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the first time that the event has been held outside of Indianapolis since 2015, when the tournament took place in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago.

“We are proud to carry the tradition of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball excellence to Minneapolis,” said Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state. With our terrific partners, especially Target Center and its state-of-the-art venue, we can’t wait to welcome more basketball fans to our great state.”

The 2024 tournament will mark the fifth different city to host the men’s event since the inaugural tournament in 1998. Seven Big Ten programs have won the tournament since its debut in 1998.

Iowa won its fourth women’s tourney crown and third men’s tourney title in 2022.

More than 2.3 million fans have attended the men’s tournament throughout its history, and more than 860,000 fans have attended the women’s tournament since 1995.

The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be back where it all began: United Center in Chicago.

Here is the full schedule of upcoming tournaments:

2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Target Center, Minneapolis

March 1-5, 2023

2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

United Center, Chicago

March 8-12, 2023

2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Target Center, Minneapolis

March 6-10, 2024

2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Target Center, Minneapolis

March 13-17, 2024