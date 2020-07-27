Monmouth College suspends sports until 2021

Monmouth College athletics have been suspended for the rest of 2020 after the Midwest Conference Presidents’ Council voted unanimously Monday morning to suspend all athletic competition in the 10-member conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt said the decision to suspend all competition through Dec. 31 was not an easy one.

“Athletics is an important part of our students’ college experience,” he said. “We look forward to the day when intercollegiate athletic competition resumes, but it’s important that it resumes in a healthy environment for all of our students, coaches, support staff and fans. Our fall sports student-athletes will continue their progress toward their degrees while also becoming even stronger athletes when competition resumes.”

Monmouth student-athletes will be allowed to train and practice during the fall semester and will follow all federal and state public health recommendations.

“During this period, Monmouth student-athletes will dedicate themselves to conditioning and skills development,” said Monmouth Athletic Director Roger Haynes. “Modified practices and workouts will take place. Student-athletes will continue to focus on excelling in the classroom. And Monmouth teams will emerge stronger and prepared to compete at the highest level.”

Monmouth officials will evaluate intercollegiate competition for the 2021 spring semester at a later date.