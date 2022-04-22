The Hawkeyes will hold an open football practice on Saturday that is free to the public.

Gates to Kinnick Stadium will open at 8:45 a.m. with practice starting around 9:45 a.m.

Fans will be able to enter gates in the south end zone and the southwest and northwest corners and sit in the south and west stands.

Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, but no tailgating will be allowed. Some concession stands will be open with a limited menu.

The open practice concludes Iowa’s spring schedule.

The Hawkeyes open the 2022 season with three home games, starting with South Dakota State on September 3.