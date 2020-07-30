St. Ambrose football, volleyball and soccer move to spring

St. Ambrose University postponed all fall athletics with the exception of men’s and women’s cross country meets, the university announced.

The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s plan was outlined in a Wednesday conference call which included Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, the president of St. Ambrose.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced this week it will reschedule national championships for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s volleyball until the spring 2021 semester, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CCAC schools also will postpone the conference soccer and volleyball seasons until spring.

Although football is not among the CCAC’s 18 championship sports, seven conference schools compete in the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA). All seven will inform other MSFA member schools they will not compete in conference games in the fall.

The NAIA is expected to make an announcement on the status of its national football championship playoffs on Friday. CCAC member schools are recommending the championship playoffs be postponed until spring.

Because cross country races are staged outdoors and can accommodate social distancing, CCAC leaders have opted to proceed with that sport in the fall and avoid the complications of running cross country at the same time as indoor and outdoor track and field, which involves many of the same student-athletes.

“Our committee believes that is a feasible athletic endeavor in the midst of this pandemic,” Sister Lescinski said of staging cross country meets in the fall. “In regard to the other sports and the risks involved with COVID-19 spread, we agreed the safety of our student-athletes and our entire campus communities must be our paramount concern. Waiting until spring, and the possible emergence of a vaccine simply was the safest and wisest course of action for us.”

St. Ambrose University will begin the 2020 fall semester on Monday, Aug. 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled. The last day of in-person classes will be Tuesday, Nov. 24. The semester will conclude through distance delivery of coursework and finals on Friday, Dec. 4.