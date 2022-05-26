The kickoff times for five Illinois football games were announced by the Big Ten Conference and its television partners on Thursday, including a 3 p.m. kickoff for the home opener against Wyoming on the first day of the college football season.

Sat., Aug. 27: Wyoming at Illinois (3 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Fri., Sept. 2: Illinois at Indiana (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

Sat., Sept. 10: Virginia at Illinois (3 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Thu., Sept. 22: Chattanooga at Illinois (7:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Sat., Oct. 15: Minnesota at Illinois (11 a.m. CT, TBA) – Homecoming/With Illinois Celebration

Start times and broadcast information for the remaining 2022 football games will be selected during the in-season 6- or 12-day television networks selection process.